Big Weather's Big Recipe: No-Fail Ozark Cornbread

This is one of my favorites and I just haven't made it in a while. We are making corn bread and I'm using my grandma's cast iron skillet. The bread is so easy and comes out with a crust you just can't get anywhere else. Let's get to it:

Ingredients

1 Cup of Corn Meal

1 Cup All-Purpose Flour

1 T Baking Powder

1/4 t Salt

1/4 Baking Soda

1 Egg

1/4 Cup of Oil

3 T Sugar

3 T Butter

1 Cup of Buttermilk or Sour Milk*

Preparation

1. In a small mixing bowl combine Corn Meal, Flour, Baking Powder, Salt, Baking Soda and mix.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine Egg, Oil, Sugar, and Milk. Whisk together

3. On a stove heat the skillet over medium high and melt butter.

4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix just until wet. Do NOT over mix.

5. Pour batter into the hot pan and put into oven for 25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

6. Let stand for 10 minutes on cooling rack and serve with butter.

*To make sour milk, add 1 T of Lemon juice to a measuring cup. Then pour in enough milk to make exactly 1 cup with the lemon juice. Let stand 5 minutes.

There you go! And one of the things I love about this recipe is there's a little sweetness, but not a ton. Northern cornbread is sweet, southern is not. This is little of both. I hope you enjoy my family's Ozark Corn Bread.