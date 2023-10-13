Big Weather's Big Recipe: Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I love easy meals and I love enchiladas. When I came across this recipe recently, I thought "I could make this EVEN easier and EVEN more delicious", so that's what I did. Let's make some Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch EZ Enchiladas.

Ingredients

1 pound of shredded chicken

5 strips of cooked bacon, chopped

1/2 packet of Ranch dressing seasoning

1 2-cup bag of shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 block of cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup of sour cream

1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can of Enchilada Sauce, Red or Green, you choose

2/3 cup of heavy whipping cream

8 flour tortillas, I used 'burrito' sized

9x13 baking dish, sprayed with cooking spray

Preparation

1. In a large bowl combine chicken, bacon, ranch, 1 cup of Monterey Jack, cream cheese, sour cream, and black beans. Mix until well combined and set aside.

2. Place tortillas on a plate and microwave on high for 30 seconds. It makes them easier to fold and keeps them from breaking when you roll them.

3. Fill a tortilla with 1/8th of the chicken mixture. Fold and close then place in the baking dish.

4. Repeat 7 more times.

5. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the enchilada sauce and whipping cream and whisk together.

6. Pour sauce over tortillas.

7. Cover with the second cup of Monterey Jack cheese.

8. Bake in oven at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

9. Serve and enjoy!

That's it. These turned out great. If ranch isn't your thing, sub in a tablespoon of cumin or some chili powder. You can also use spicy ranch seasoning or some spicy enchilada sauce if you like it on the hotter side. As I said in the video, you do you! Enjoy!