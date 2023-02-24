Big Weather's Big Recipe: Foil Packet Chicken

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over the past few weeks, a few people have said "You never make anything healthy!". I do and here's a link to just one. I invite you to search my recipes for more. But, to satisfy everyone, I will be making two EXTREMLY healthy recipes over the next couple of weeks. Today's is a really easy one my wife was given a long time ago. Let's make some Foil Pouch Chicken.

Ingredients

1 cup of cauliflower

1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

2 shallots, minced

1/4 cup of white wine or sherry

4 4oz. chicken breasts

1/4 t season salt

1/4 t ground black pepper

1/2 t of paprika

Tinfoil - cut into 4, 12" squares

Preparation

1. Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over med-high heat

2. Add your cauliflower, pepper slices, shallots and wine. Stir for 2-4 minutes until the veg softens

3. Place foil on counter and put chicken breast in the center

4. Season with salt, pepper, and paprika

5. Top with 1/4 of veg mixture and cover with juices from pan

6. Make a pocket sealed at the top of the foil and place on baking sheet

7. Repeat above for all your chicken breasts

8. Bake at 400 for 30 minutes or until chicken temp reaches 165

That is it. Now I did show 2 sauces in the video here. One is a Skinny Girl Honey Dijon and the other is G Hughes 1000 Island Dressing. Both are great! Or eat it as is. It's not actually that bad. Good luck and healthy eating!