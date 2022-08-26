Big Weather's Big Recipe: TikTok Gnocchi

People say to me "You need more vegetarian recipes." Now, I am not a vegetarian, but I do like vegetarian dishes so I'm always on the lookout. I've seen this recipe pop up in different forms on various TikTokr's videos, so I thought I will make my own. Plus, I did it for less than $20 with just 5 ingredients! Let's make some TikTok Gnocchi.

Ingredients

1/2 head of garlic, chopped

2 1lb. bags of Gnocchi

1 10oz. container (or bigger) of Cherry Tomatoes

2 containers of Mozzarella Salad (made by Formaggio, found it at Walmart)

Salt & Pepper

Parmesan Cheese

Preparation

1. Chop Garlic and set aside

2. Spread Gnocchi over a roasting pan (covered in foil makes an easier cleanup)

3. Half the cherry tomatoes and drop over the pasta

4. Sprinkle the garlic over that, then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste

5. Pour the oil mixture from one container of Mozzarella and mix it all together

6. Place in oven at 450 for 15 minutes

7. Remove from oven, place the mozzarella balls around, and put back in oven for 5 minutes

8. Remove from oven and serve with some fresh grated parmesan

So simple and so delish. I did make a couple of changes from the video. One, I used a whole head of Garlic in the video. My wife was not a fan of that much so I backed it down in this recipe. Two, I used the oil from both of the containers of mozzarella salad and it was just too oily. One container will be enough. Still, pretty good meal, super simple prep and a low price. Enjoy!