Big Weather's Big Recipe: Alberta's Icebox Cookies

This week I'm wrapping up recipes from my childhood. This one my mom found an old recipe card with the ingredients to my Great-Grandma's Icebox cookies. She would make this big batch and keep it in the icebox (refrigerator in later years). Then, when company stopped by, she slice a few off and throw them in the oven to serve with coffee. There are so many things that have changed about that statement. First, company stopping by, unannounced? I don't think so! Second, cookie dough doesn't last very long in my icebox. Let's get to it...

Ingredients

Dry Ingredients

5 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of baking soda

1/2 tsp of salt

Wet Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of packed brown sugar

1 cup of melted shortening

1 cup of chopped nuts (I used walnuts, but pecans would be great too!)

1/2 tsp of vanilla

3 eggs

Preparation

1. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir and set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the eggs and sugar.

3. Melt shortening and pour into mixture

4. Add vanilla and mix until well combined

5. Slowly mix in the dry ingredients

6. About 1/2 way through, I added the nuts

7. When fully combined, roll the dough in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator over night

8. Slice off dough, approx. 1/2 inch thick

9. Bake in oven on 375 for approximately 13 minutes

10. Let rest on pan for 2-3 minutes then transfer to cooling rack

A couple of things about this recipe... How to cut and how long to bake were NOT on the card. So I winged it, and it worked out great. They were a little dry on the outside, moist on the inside. You could make them smaller and there's not much spread. My mom says she would serve them with coffee and it occurred to me that they did have a biscotti texture to them. If I'd added some anise and used chopped almonds for my nuts it would've really cranked that taste up to them. Whatever you choose, I hope you enjoy a staple in my great grandma's house!