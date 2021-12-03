Big Weather's Big Recipe: Jackie's Fruited Cake

Around this time of year you hear the term 'fruitcake' tossed around for holiday goodies. Many times it can be cringeworthy when it comes to eating one!
So this week are going to have a fruited cake, or a cake with fruit baked in it! I'm very lucky to have some great neighbors. And my neighbor, Jackie, shared this easy cake recipe with me to share with you. So let's get to it!
Ingredients
1/2 Cup of Vegetable Oil
1/2 Cup Buttermilk
2 Large Eggs
1 T Vanilla Extract
1 Cup plus 2 T of Granulated Sugar
1 1/2 Cups All-purpose Flour
1 1/2 tsp of Baking Powder
1/2 tsp of Baking Soda
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp of Nutmeg
2 cups of any Frozen Berries
Parchment Paper
Non-Stick Cooking Spray
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 350
2. Spray 9 inch cake pan with cooking spray and line with round of parchment paper.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk oil, buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, and 1 cup of sugar. Set aside.
4. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, & nutmeg to combine.
5. Make a well in center of dry ingredients and pour in wet, then mix until just combined.
6. Toss berries in 1 Tablespoon of flour and fold into batter.
7. Transfer it to cake pan and sprinkle two tablespoons of sugar over top.
8. Bake for 53-58 minutes. Check with a toothpick, if it comes out dry, you're good to go.
9. Let cool for 10 minutes on a cooling rack and you're good to go.
In mine the berries sank to the bottom so next time I will let them thaw a little before mixing in flour and then adding to batter. Otherwise this is great and would make an early morning treat to have with your coffee. And you can change it up. Use different berries, or skip the berries, it's still a great cake. Enjoy!
