Big Weather's Big Recipe: Lo Mein

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Technical difficulty last week (totally my fault #oldguy), so I apologize for the delay.

I found this recipe a while back and changed it up a bit. It is so easy and pretty economical. It's a great side to the Chinese Pork Chops we made last time. Lets get to it!

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Chopped Celery

1 Yellow onion, sliced thin

3 T of Vegetable Oil (I used Avocado)

4 oz Chopped Cabbage (I used Cole slaw mix)

2 pkgs cooked Lo Mein Noodles

6 T Low Sodium Soy Sauce

1 t Sesame Oil

Preparation

1. Cook Noodles according to package directions and rinse under cold water and drain.

2. Put non-stick pan over high heat and let it heat up.

3. Chop celery and slice onion. Chop cabbage too.

4. Put Oil in pan and let it heat until it shimmers.

5. Add onions, celery, and cabbage to pan and BE CAREFUL of the oil. It will splatter.

6. Stir it all up and let it sit for 1 minute.

7. Stir again and let sit for 1 more minute.

8. Add the noodles, soy sauce, and sesame oil and mix it all together for 2 more minutes, stirring constantly.

9. Remove from heat and enjoy!

That is it! So easy and so delicious. And feel free to change it up. Add some carrots to your vegetables. Or throw in some shitake mushrooms when you add your noodles. Slice some green onions and sprinkle them over the finished product. Whatever you do, I hope you enjoy it!