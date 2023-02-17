Big Weather's Big Recipe: Low Cal Salad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- My wife was given this recipe many years ago and it is so good and so fresh, and it makes 8 servings with about 72 calories and 1 g of saturated fat when you use light mayo. I used Vegan mayo this time so it's a little higher in calories and fat, but it's totally vegan. And again, it tastes good. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

5 T Reduced Calorie Mayo

1 T Cider Vinegar

1/2 t ground black pepper

4 cups Broccoli

4 cups cauliflower

2 carrots, julienned

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

Preparation

1. In a large bowl combine the mayo, vinegar, and pepper.

2. Add the vegetables

3. Toss to coat it all

4. Refrigerate overnight

That is it! Now if it's not 'saucy' enough for you, you can always add some low cal dressing or some extra vinegar and you won't push up your calorie count.

It's something good to have around when you're feeling hungry, and you can eat a big bowl for a low calorie count.

Good luck and good eating!