Big Weather's Big Recipe: No-Peek Chicken

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Is anyone else going to the store and dreading the final total when it's time to pay? Over the next few weeks, I will make some budget-friendly recipes that are easy on the wallet, but still tasty. Today we start with "No-Peek Chicken Casserole".

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts, cut into long strips

2 cups of instant rice

1 can of Cream of Chicken Soup

1 can of Cream of Celery Soup

1 packet of Onion Soup mix

1 T of Lawry's Seasoned Salt

1 can of Chicken Broth (reduced sodium)

Aluminum Foil

Preparation

1. Pour the rice into a 9x13 baking dish. I sprayed mine with Pam.

2. Pour in Chicken broth, Celery Soup, and Cream of chicken. Mix it all together.

3. Press chicken breasts evenly into the mix

4. Top with seasoned salt over each of the breasts.

5. Sprinkle packet of Onion soup over the whole thing.

6. Cover with foil and bake at 375 for 50-55 minutes.

7. Remove and peel off the foil.

8. Let stand for 5 minutes and you are good to go!

I served mine with a can of carrots cooked on the stove. A side of vegetables works great. Also, feel free to season the breasts with something else: BBQ Dry Rub, Dan-O's Seasoning, or something else. It's fun to change it up. And the cost for all of the above (including the extra can of vegetables) was just under $11! It fed my wife and I with some leftovers. I'll try to do a few more of these over the coming weeks, but if you have one, feel free to email it to me: bigweather@abc.com