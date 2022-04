Big Weather's Big Recipe: Old Fashioned Chicken Salad

This week's recipe was out of necessity. My kids were home from college last week, and I found a half-eaten rotisserie chicken in the fridge. So I thought, 'What can I do with this?'I sure as heck wasn't going to throw it out. So I decided to make some old fashioned chicken salad. Let's get to it.4 cups of chopped chicken1 cup of mayo1 chopped green onion2 stalks chopped celery1 teaspoon celery salt1 teaspoon of mustard1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper1. In a large mixing bowl, add the chicken.2. Add the mayo, onion, celery, salt, mustard, and pepper.3. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Overnight is better!4. Serve on bread, with crackers, or in a pita. You do you...That is it! You can do lots of different things with this. I was using green onions in my broccoli slaw, but you can switch those out with a purple or sweet onion. Some folks like to add a sweetness to their salad. In Bunny's Chicken Salad I do it with pineapples, but I've seen chopped red grapes added a lot around here. My mom would use Miracle Whip and sugar to up the sweetness factor. You can use Dijon instead of yellow mustard and up it for more of a twang. Or use Lawry's seasoned or garlic salt instead of celery salt. You can even sub out the mayo with Greek yogurt and some honey for a Mediterranean feel. It's really one of my most versatile recipes. Good luck and good eating!Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don