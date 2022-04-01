Food & Drink

Big Weather's Big Recipe: Old Fashioned Chicken Salad

This week's recipe was out of necessity. My kids were home from college last week, and I found a half-eaten rotisserie chicken in the fridge. So I thought, 'What can I do with this?'

I sure as heck wasn't going to throw it out. So I decided to make some old fashioned chicken salad. Let's get to it.

Ingredients
4 cups of chopped chicken
1 cup of mayo
1 chopped green onion
2 stalks chopped celery
1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon of mustard
1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Preparation
1. In a large mixing bowl, add the chicken.
2. Add the mayo, onion, celery, salt, mustard, and pepper.

3. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Overnight is better!
4. Serve on bread, with crackers, or in a pita. You do you...

That is it! You can do lots of different things with this. I was using green onions in my broccoli slaw, but you can switch those out with a purple or sweet onion. Some folks like to add a sweetness to their salad. In Bunny's Chicken Salad I do it with pineapples, but I've seen chopped red grapes added a lot around here. My mom would use Miracle Whip and sugar to up the sweetness factor. You can use Dijon instead of yellow mustard and up it for more of a twang. Or use Lawry's seasoned or garlic salt instead of celery salt. You can even sub out the mayo with Greek yogurt and some honey for a Mediterranean feel. It's really one of my most versatile recipes. Good luck and good eating!

Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don.

