Big Weather's Big Recipe: Onion Bombs

My brother and sister-in-law made this one as a side dish while grilling over the summer. We loved it. My son is back home on a college break and said "Let's make some of those!". As I was getting ready, I thought, this would make a great French Onion Soup, so I made that too. Let's get to both!1 Vidalia (or Sweet) Onion3 Beef Bouillon Cubes (Low Sodium is best)3 T of butterAluminum FoilFrench Bread (Croutons would work too)Muenster Cheese Slices1. Preheat oven to 4002. Slice the top and bottom off onion, then cut a crosshatch pattern. Do NOT cut all the way through3. Place the butter and bouillon on top of onion4. Wrap and completely seal in a sheet of foil. Then do it again with a second sheet to prevent leakage5. Bake in oven for 40 minutes6. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes. Enjoy! Or...7. Transfer onion to oven safe dish and turn your oven broiler on high8. Add French Bread chucks to dish9. Cover with a slice, or two, of muenster cheese10. Place under broiler for 5 minutes and keep an eye on it. You don't want to burn the cheese.11. When bubbly, remove and enjoy your soupThis was so good. I changed the bouillon to low (or no) sodium because it was a little salty. If you do it on your grill, it's medium heat for the same amount of time. The onions are just a great side dish to anything on the grill. Enjoy!