Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pimento Cheese Spread

Recently, I had a viewer ask to hear about more 'southern' recipes. Not being from the South, I put out a request to you, my readers, and boy, did you come through! Over the next couple of weeks, we will try a few of them you sent my way.
We begin our trek this week with a classic from a lot of southern grandmas, Pimento Cheese!
Ingredients
1 pound of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 4oz. jars of pimentos, well drained
1/2 cup of mayo, HAS to be Dukes
1/4 tsp of garlic powder
1/4 tsp of onion powder
1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper
Preparation
1. Shred your cheese in a mixing bowl.
2. Add pimentos, mayo, and spices and mix together
3. Refrigerate for, at least 2 hours. Overnight is better!
4. Serve with Saltines or on White Bread
5. I buttered the bread and heated over medium heat to make a grilled cheese!
Thank you to Michelle for sending me her Mimaw's recipe and letting me share it. Some thoughts... First of all, I skipped the Cayenne in the video because some in my house do NOT like it hot. Two, I know there are a million variants, but I gotta tell ya, this family's recipe is simple and delicious, and I thought it was pretty spectacular. Good luck and good eating!
Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don.
