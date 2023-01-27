Big Weather's Big Recipe: Big Game Pizza Dip

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- My sister-in-law is famous in our family for her dips! With the big game coming up, this is one you can take to your party. Just know, you won't have any left to bring home. Let's make some Pizza Dip:

Ingredients

8oz Cream Cheese, softened

1/4 cup of parmesan, grated

2 cups of mozzarella

1/2 packet of powdered Italian Dressing mix

1 pound of Italian Sausage

1 green pepper, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

1 small can of mushrooms, drained

Jar of Pizza Sauce

Crackers for dipping (here's the brand I used in the video that Barbara Gibbs turned me onto, they're called Firehook)

1 pkg of mini pepperoni

Preparation

1. In a pan over medium heat, cook the pepperoni for 3-5 minutes to cook out some of the grease and drain it

2. Wipe out pan, and then put back on heat and start cooking your sausage

3. As it is browning, add the peppers and onions and continue cooking

4. When meat is done, add the mushrooms and the pizza sauce

5. Add the cream cheese, Italian dressing mix, parmesan, and one cup of mozzarella and continue to stir

6. Transfer to a casserole dish and top with remaining mozzarella and pepperoni

7. Bake in a 425 oven for 10 minutes

8. Remove and dip crackers in.

This has a great pizza flavor. I even took the leftovers and mixed with a jar of marinara and some elbow macaroni and made a great mostaccioli dish. Enjoy and may your team be in the big game next year!!!