Big Weather's Big Recipe: Bake Potato Salad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last week we interviewed 5-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon and then I got to spend some time with him this weekend. He gave be a couple of cookout sides you can make and take to your next event. For his BBQ tips, you gotta buy his book. ;) Let's make some Baked Potato Salad!

Ingredients

2 pounds red potatoes, sliced

1/2 cup of Duke's Mayo

1/4 cup of buttermilk

2 T of chopped fresh chives

1/2 cup of shredded pepper jack cheese

10 slices of thin bacon, fried crisp and chopped

Preparation

1. Put potatoes in boiling water and cook for approx.. 15 minutes or until fork tender

2. Remove from stove and rinse in cold water to stop the potatoes from cooking

3. Place in refrigerator to cool off

4. In a mixing bowl combine the rest of the ingredients. I subbed one bag of pre-cooked bacon bits instead of cooking the bacon as a timesaver.

5. Add potatoes to the mix and place in refrigerator overnight before serving.

I did not salt or pepper this. The bacon made it salty enough, I did add ground pepper and it kicked it up a notch. I subbed out the pepper jack with cheddar, but my family doesn't do spicy. Overall it was delicious and a totally different spin on potato salad. My wife actually microwaved hers and warmed it up and loved it as a hot potato salad. You do you! Thanks Myron!!!