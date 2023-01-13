Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Potato Soup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I've had a lot of requests for easy crock pot recipes and with colder temps expected tomorrow, I thought I'd break out the first recipe I ever posted online. It was given to me by a co-worker in Pittsburgh at WTAE. Plus, with grocery prices through the roof, and no relief in sight, it's easy on the wallet. Let's make some crock pot potato soup!
Ingredients
1/2 stick, margarine or butter
4 chicken bouillon cubes
1/4 t pepper t salt (can be omitted if you are watching sodium)
1 T parsley
3 pounds of potatoes, diced & peeled
5 cups water
1/2 onion, sliced
1/2 cup carrots, chopped
12oz. Can evaporated milk
8 oz cheddar and/or Colby, grated
Preparation:
1. Put all ingredients, except milk and cheese, into slow cooker and cook for 7-8 hours on low or 3-4 hours on high (or until veggies are tender).
2. Stir in milk and cheese 15-30 minutes prior to serving.
3. Stir and Enjoy!
That is it! I made the entire thing for 12 bucks! If you top it off with bacon bits and oyster crackers like I did in the video, it pushes it up to $17. And it tastes pretty doggone good too...