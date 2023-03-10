Big Weather's Big Recipe: Prosciutto Pasta

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With summer heat just around the corner, you will NOT want to fire up your oven and heat the house up. So I thought we'd go all stovetop on today's recipe. It's a yummy pasta dish that makes a bunch. Let's make some Prosciutto Pasta Toss.

Ingredients

1 package of Linguine

2/3 cup frozen peas

2 t minced garlic

1 T of Italian Seasoning

1/2 t of fresh ground pepper

1/4 cup of Olive Oil

1/2 pound of thinly sliced and chopped Prosciutto

1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese (shredded)

Preparation

1. Cook Linguine according to package directions, adding the peas with 3 minutes left to cook

2. In a separate large skillet, pour in olive oil over medium heat.

3. Add garlic, Italian seasoning, and pepper to oil.

4. Stir in Prosciutto and cook for approximately 3 minutes stirring frequently

5. Drain pasta and peas, and add to the pan with oil mixture.

6. Toss to coat and top with parmesan

I used tongs to toss it and they worked great. After plating the pasta, I added a little more parmesan and topped with some chopped parsley. This tasted great! I mentioned in the video the pasta dish I made with Elaina Athens. You can see the video here. She suggests bronze cut pasta with the rough edges because it grabs the sauce better, and I agree! You just have to buy it when it's on sale because it can get pricey. Whatever pasta you use, you will like this one. Enjoy!