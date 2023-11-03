Big Weather's Big Recipe: Mom's Pumpkin Bread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- THIS is a taste of my childhood and a taste of fall. It's my mom's recipe for pumpkin bread. It always turns out, makes the whole house smell great, and it's delicious! Let's get to it...

Ingredients

3 1/3 cups of flour

2 t of baking soda

1 1/2 t of salt

1/2 t of cinnamon

1 t of nutmeg

3 cups of sugar

1 cup of oil

4 eggs

2/3 cups of water

1 15oz. can of pumpkin puree

Vegetable oil spray

3 loaf pans

Preparation

1. Mix dry ingredients in a large bowl.

2. Make a well in those and add your wet ingredients.

3. Mix until smooth.

4. Divide evenly into three loaf pans and bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes, or until the toothpick poked into the middle comes out smooth.

5. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes.

6. Run a knife along the sides of the pan.

7. Turn the loaf out onto the cooling rack and let it cool.

8. Once cooled, you can wrap it in foil or plastic and freeze to use for a later date.

That's it. So yummy and a great way to make dessert bread. BTW, you can up the cinnamon to a full teaspoon if you'd like, but that's how I do it. Enjoy, and Mom, thanks for this one!!!