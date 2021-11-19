Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pumpkin Fluff

Ingredients
- 1 can of pumpkin puree
- 1 tsp of cinnamon
- 1 tsp of nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp of cloves
- 1/2 tsp of ginger
- 1 box of sugar-free butterscotch pudding, instant
- 1 tub of sugar-free Cool Whip, thawed
- Mini Marshmallows
- Graham crackers
Preparation
- Pour pumpkin into a bowl
- Add your spices
- Add your pudding and mix well
- Fold in your cool whip
- Add your marshmallows and graham crackers just before serving
If you don't have all those spices, just buy some Pumpkin Pie Spice and add 2-3 tsp depending on how strong you like your spices. The marshmallows and graham crackers do add calories if you are counting. If they're not as important, this goes great into a reduced fat graham cracker premade crust. If you're lucky enough to be having thanksgiving with your grandparents this week, make sure to give them an extra squeeze. You never know how many more they'll be around for. Happy Thanksgiving!