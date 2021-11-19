Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pumpkin Fluff

1 can of pumpkin puree

1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of nutmeg

1/2 tsp of cloves

1/2 tsp of ginger

1 box of sugar-free butterscotch pudding, instant

1 tub of sugar-free Cool Whip, thawed

Mini Marshmallows

Graham crackers

Pour pumpkin into a bowl Add your spices Add your pudding and mix well Fold in your cool whip Add your marshmallows and graham crackers just before serving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I'm wrapping up my mini-salute to our grandparents recipes with one that's perfect for Thanksgiving, especially if you have diabetic coming over to eat. My grandfather became a diabetic late in life and my grandma would make this by the bowlful for him. Let's get to it!If you don't have all those spices, just buy some Pumpkin Pie Spice and add 2-3 tsp depending on how strong you like your spices. The marshmallows and graham crackers do add calories if you are counting. If they're not as important, this goes great into a reduced fat graham cracker premade crust. If you're lucky enough to be having thanksgiving with your grandparents this week, make sure to give them an extra squeeze. You never know how many more they'll be around for. Happy Thanksgiving!