Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pumpkin Snack Bites (Peanut Free)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I've had several requests for a peanut-free recipe so here we go. I came across a recipe for energy bites made to use up old bananas and I thought... "Wow. I could jazz that up a bit and give it a fall twist!" So that's what I did. I subbed out the banana with pumpkin puree and added a few other gems. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

1 Cup of Pumpkin Puree

2 cups of Old-Fashioned Oats

1/4 cup of Almond Butter

1/4 cup of honey

2 T mini chocolate chips

1/4 t of nutmeg

Preparation

1. In a mixing bowl, add the pumpkin, almond butter, honey, and nutmeg.

2. Mix until well incorporated.

3. Add the oats and chocolate chips and mix again.

4. Measure out about two Tablespoons and roll into a ball.

5. Place on a pan and put in the fridge for, at least, 2 hours (overnight is better).

That's it! So simple. They make a great bite-sized snack to take along on a hike or to take to watch the kids play a fall soccer game.

And if you want to go completely nut-free, switch out the almond butter with real butter and a tablespoon of powdered sugar mixed in. So simple and so yummy. Enjoy!