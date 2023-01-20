Big Weather's Big Recipe: Lauren's Low-Carb Quiche

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The other night one of my anchors, Lauren Johnson, brought in a quiche that looked delish and I said "Hey! Can I have that recipe?" and she said "yep, I'll send it to you." Do you feel like you were there? Anyway, she sent me this and it was pretty yummy. Let's get to it:

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced about an 1/8 of an inch

1 T of canola oil (or whatever oil you like)

1/2 a sweet onion, sliced

5oz. bag of baby spinach

1/2 cup of milk

1/4 t salt

1/4 t pepper

1/4 t crushed red pepper

2 egg whites

4 eggs

1/3 cup of cheddar cheese, sliced

Pam Spray

9 inch pie plate

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 350

2. Coat the pie plate with Pam and layer the sweet potatoes in concentric circles

3. Spray the potatoes with Pam and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

4. While that's in the oven, heat a pan on the stove over medium high heat

5. Add the oil and let heat for a minute, then add the onion and cook for three minutes

6. Add the spinach to the pan and cook and stir for an additional three minutes, then remove from heat

7. In a mixing bowl add the eggs, egg whites, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, and milk and whisk together

8. Pour the onion spinach mix evenly over the potatoes.

9. Pour the eggs over the potatoes

10. Place the cheese slices on top of the pie

11. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes, careful not to spill when putting it in (I did, it stunk, literally)

12. Let stand for 5 minutes.

This was so good and the sweet potatoes give it a great flavor, plus if you're watching your gluten, it's gluten free. Good stuff. Enjoy!