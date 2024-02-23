Big Weather's Big Recipe: Southwestern Quiche

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I LOVE to get recipes from viewers. This one is from Carrie Helston (a fellow Iowa transplant). This is it if you've been looking for a good quiche recipe with a different twang. Plus, it's vegetarian. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

1 can of whole corn, drained

1 small onion, diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 T of Butter

1 small can of chopped green chilies

1 tsp of cumin

3 eggs

1/2 cup of mayo

1/2 cup of milk

1 T of flour

1 bag of shredded cheese

1 prepared pie crust

Salt & Pepper to taste

Preparation

1. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat.

2. Add the corn, onion, and garlic and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add chilies (undrained) and cumin and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

4. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, mayo, milk flour, salt and pepper and whisk together.

5. To assemble, sprinkle cheese across the bottom of the crust.

6. Add the corn mixture and spread evenly.

7. Pour the egg mixture slowly over the corn, then top with more cheese.

8. Bake in oven at 350 for 55-60 minutes.

9. Let cool for 5 minutes and enjoy!

A couple of notes. I used a broken, frozen pie crust. It just wasn't as crisp as I would've liked. Next time I'll use a refrigerated pie crust in my own pan. It will get a little crisper. Also, the original recipe calls for adding the eggs last, but I changed it to add the cheese over the top at the end. I then served it with some hash brown potatoes, and it was a great meal. Thanks so much to Carie, and keep those recipes coming!