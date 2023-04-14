Big Weather's Big Recipe: Homemade Rolls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- So I had a problem with the video and this didn't get posted in time for the Easter Holiday. But it's a great roll recipe you can make at any time, not just on a Holiday! One of the 'must haves' at big family meals are rolls. We continue our salute to WTVD legend Peggy Mann with a Yeast Roll recipe that is REALLY easy to make and will wow your family. Let's make some homemade rolls!

Ingredients

1 package of yeast

1/4 cup lukewarm water

1 cup of milk

4 T of mayo

1 t of sugar

2 1/4 cups of SELF-RISING flour

Preparation

1. Dissolve yeast in water

2. Mix in milk, mayo, and sugar

3. Add flour to the mix and blend well

4. Grease 12 wells in muffin pans

5. Divide dough into 12 equal portions and place one in each well

6. Let stand for 20 minutes

7. Bake in 350 oven until brown

That's it. This recipe originally came from Karen Cochran in Swain County. Notice the recipe doesn't give a baking time. I checked mine at 10 minutes then went back every 2 minutes until they were done. Eventually they went about 17 minutes. I topped with some softened butter and it was amazing! PRO TIP: Make sure to use self-rising flour or you will end up with some hockey puck like biscuits. Enjoy!