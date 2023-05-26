Big Weather's Big Recipe: Shrimp Pasta

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With summer starting to heat up, I thought we'd make some stovetop dishes the next couple of weeks to keep the oven off. Last year, the talented Elaina Athens made a simple and delicious dish with me. You can find the recipe here. Let dive deeper into pasta. This one was sent to me by a viewer and looks like your typical spaghetti dish. I assure you, it's anything but... lets make some shrimp pasta.

Ingredients

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled deveined, tails removed, and thawed

2 t lemon zest

3 t paprika

1 t salt

1 box of linguine

2 16oz. jars of roasted red peppers, drained

1/2 cup of heavy cream

2 T of butter

4 cloves of finely chopped garlic

1 t of onion powder

1/2 cup of white wine

Crumbled feta cheese

Preparation

1. In a bowl combine shrimp, lemon zest, 1 t of paprika, and 1 t of salt. Mix and put in refrigerator until ready to use.

2. In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta until it's 2 minutes from done. Drain.

3. In a blender, place the peppers, cream, and paprika. Blend until smooth.

4. In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add garlic and onion powder and cook for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add wine and stir. Cook for 2 minutes more.

6. Add pepper puree and bring to simmer. Add shrimp and cook for an additional 3 minutes.

7. Add drained pasta to the pepper mix and stir it all together.

8. Serve with some crumbled Feta on top

This was SO good. My daughter is not a seafood fan and actually really liked this. She suggested you could make it without shrimp. That would pretty dang good. Also feel free to change it up. Add chopped onions instead of onion powder. Or use some smoked paprika. You do you. Whatever you do I hope you like this quick and easy meal!