Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli Raisin Slaw

It's coming up on cookout season and this a great salad to take along with you. You may have seen this one in the deli case at your local grocery store, but you can make a big bowl of it for about half the price. Now, my wife and kids don't like the raisins in it, so I make it without, but if you like them you can make it with the amount below. Let's get to it:
Ingredients
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup Sunflower kernels
1 large bunch of Broccoli, rinsed and cut up into flowerets
1 cup coleslaw dressing (in the vegetable section at my grocery store)
1 large bag of Broccoli Slaw (I used Marzetti's in produce section)
8 strips of bacon - cooked and chopped
Preparation
1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl
2. Chill for at least 4 hours
That is it. It may not seem like a lot of dressing, but after it sits a while it will draw out the moisture from the vegetables and its fine. Also, I like the fruit so I add my raisins at the end in my bowl and it tastes great. You do you! Good luck and good eating.
