Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli Raisin Slaw

It's coming up on cookout season and this a great salad to take along with you. You may have seen this one in the deli case at your local grocery store, but you can make a big bowl of it for about half the price. Now, my wife and kids don't like the raisins in it, so I make it without, but if you like them you can make it with the amount below. Let's get to it:1/2 cup raisins1/2 cup Sunflower kernels1 large bunch of Broccoli, rinsed and cut up into flowerets1 cup coleslaw dressing (in the vegetable section at my grocery store)1 large bag of Broccoli Slaw (I used Marzetti's in produce section)8 strips of bacon - cooked and chopped1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl2. Chill for at least 4 hoursThat is it. It may not seem like a lot of dressing, but after it sits a while it will draw out the moisture from the vegetables and its fine. Also, I like the fruit so I add my raisins at the end in my bowl and it tastes great. You do you! Good luck and good eating.Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don