Big Weather's Big Recipe: Stuffed Sausage

I've seen this recipe on the internet in many different forms lately, so I decided to make my own. If you like Italian sausage, this really kicks it up a notch. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
10 Italian Sausage Links (Sweet, Mild, or Hot. Up to you!)
10 Mozzarella String Cheese pieces
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1 regular jar of your favorite marinara sauce
1 T of Italian Seasoning (I used Tones, a family favorite)
Rolls or Spaghetti Noodles, depending on how you're serving them
Preparation
1. Split the Sausage link down the middle and place a string cheese chunk inside, then press together
2. Place all the links in an 8 1/2 x11 dish
3. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic powder
4. Cover with marinara, and spread evenly with a spoon
5. Bake in oven at 400 for 30 minutes
6. Remove from oven. I dabbed a little of the grease off the top.
7. Serve with noodles or in a bun
This turned out so much better than I thought. It did have some grease sitting on top, so I dabbed with a paper towel to cut down on it. If you wanted too, you could top with some sliced green peppers and onions and really add to your sausage sandwich. I hope you like it too. Enjoy!
