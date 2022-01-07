Big Weather's Big Recipe: Stuffed Sausage

I've seen this recipe on the internet in many different forms lately, so I decided to make my own. If you like Italian sausage, this really kicks it up a notch. Let's get to it!10 Italian Sausage Links (Sweet, Mild, or Hot. Up to you!)10 Mozzarella String Cheese pieces1 tsp kosher salt1/2 tsp garlic powder1/2 tsp ground black pepper1 regular jar of your favorite marinara sauce1 T of Italian Seasoning (I used Tones, a family favorite)Rolls or Spaghetti Noodles, depending on how you're serving them1. Split the Sausage link down the middle and place a string cheese chunk inside, then press together2. Place all the links in an 8 1/2 x11 dish3. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic powder4. Cover with marinara, and spread evenly with a spoon5. Bake in oven at 400 for 30 minutes6. Remove from oven. I dabbed a little of the grease off the top.7. Serve with noodles or in a bunThis turned out so much better than I thought. It did have some grease sitting on top, so I dabbed with a paper towel to cut down on it. If you wanted too, you could top with some sliced green peppers and onions and really add to your sausage sandwich. I hope you like it too. Enjoy!