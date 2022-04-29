Big Weather's Big Recipe: Steve Stewart's Superior Salad

This week we wrap up the behind the scenes look into the kitchens of ABC11. We head to Steve Stewart's kitchen for an amazing salad recipe.
Yep, I said amazing and salad in the same sentence. Even his kids like it. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
1 head of Romaine lettuce, chopped
2 grilled chicken breasts, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red onion chopped
1/2 yellow and orange pepper, chopped
1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can Mexicorn, drained and rinsed
1 bag of tortilla strips for salad
1 bottle of Chipotle Ranch dressing
1/2 cup of Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup honey
1 lime
1 T of cilantro, finely diced
Pinch of salt
Crushed Red Pepper flakes
1 Avocado, freshly sliced
Preparation
1. Pour Honey, water and lime juice into pan and bring to a low boil over medium heat
2. Add Salt and Juice of lime to the pan and let it go for 1 minute
3. Remove from heat and add cilantro to liquid and let it cool
4. Mix your veggies, lettuce, beans, cheese, and chicken together in a big bowl
5. Serve in individual bowls and drizzle the Ranch over your salad
6. Drizzle the honey mixture (about one tablespoon) over that and stir it all up
7. Top with tortilla strips
8. Add the avocado slices to the top
9. Enjoy!
This was so good! It has such a great finish with the honey sweetness and a little bit of zing from the red pepper flakes. And it's pretty dang healthy. You could skip the chicken if you wanted a vegetarian take, and keep the tortilla strips out to cut down on a little bit of fat, but the crunch they add is awesome. Thank you Steve (and all my work counterparts), for stepping forward and teaching me something new... and delicious!!!
Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don.
