Big Weather's Big Recipe: Steve Stewart's Superior Salad

This week we wrap up the behind the scenes look into the kitchens of ABC11. We head to Steve Stewart's kitchen for an amazing salad recipe.Yep, I said amazing and salad in the same sentence. Even his kids like it. Let's get to it!1 head of Romaine lettuce, chopped2 grilled chicken breasts, chopped1 red bell pepper, chopped1 green bell pepper, chopped1 red onion chopped1/2 yellow and orange pepper, chopped1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed1 can Mexicorn, drained and rinsed1 bag of tortilla strips for salad1 bottle of Chipotle Ranch dressing1/2 cup of Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese1/4 cup water1/4 cup honey1 lime1 T of cilantro, finely dicedPinch of saltCrushed Red Pepper flakes1 Avocado, freshly sliced1. Pour Honey, water and lime juice into pan and bring to a low boil over medium heat2. Add Salt and Juice of lime to the pan and let it go for 1 minute3. Remove from heat and add cilantro to liquid and let it cool4. Mix your veggies, lettuce, beans, cheese, and chicken together in a big bowl5. Serve in individual bowls and drizzle the Ranch over your salad6. Drizzle the honey mixture (about one tablespoon) over that and stir it all up7. Top with tortilla strips8. Add the avocado slices to the top9. Enjoy!This was so good! It has such a great finish with the honey sweetness and a little bit of zing from the red pepper flakes. And it's pretty dang healthy. You could skip the chicken if you wanted a vegetarian take, and keep the tortilla strips out to cut down on a little bit of fat, but the crunch they add is awesome. Thank you Steve (and all my work counterparts), for stepping forward and teaching me something new... and delicious!!!Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don