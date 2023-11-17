Big Weather's Big Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I wanted to make a dish you could share with you and yours. Then Vicky sent me her recipe originally published in "Jim Graham's Farm Family Cookbook for City Folks". Did you know NC leads the nation in Sweet Potato production? Well, let's use some of those amazing resources!

Ingredients

3 Cups Sweet Potatoes, cooked and mashed

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Stick of Butter, melted

1 t vanilla

1/4 cup evaporated milk

2 eggs

Topping:

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 stick of butter, melted

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup Pecans, chopped

Preparation

1. In a bowl, add sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, butter, vanilla, eggs, and milk.

2. Mix until well blended.

3. Pour into a greased 9x12 baking dish

4. Prepare the topping

a. In a bowl add brown sugar, 1/2 stick melted butter, flour, and pecans.

b. Mix with a fork until well blended

5. Spread the topping evenly over the sweet potato mixture.

6. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

This was delish and almost dessert-like. The original authors listed in the cookbook were Dolores Benthall, Herford Co., Margaret Helton, Rutherford Co., Jennifer Mitchell, Harnett Co., and Vicky Pettit, Lee Co.

I brought the extra to our newsroom and got several requests for the recipe, so it's definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing ladies! BTW, here's a link to my No Shave November. https://no-shave.org/member/bigweather/ If you can give, all money going to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation this year. Thanks!