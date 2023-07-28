Big Weather's Big Recipe: Taco Bake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I've made this week's recipe for years. And every time I do, we do NOT have any leftovers. Let's make a Taco Bake!

Ingredients

1 pound of Ground Beef

1/2 chopped onion

1 chopped green pepper

1 10oz. can of Rotel diced tomatoes

1 bag of Marie Calendars Cornbread mix

1 packet of taco seasoning (or make your own, I'll put the recipe at the bottom)

Shredded Cheese

Sour Cream

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 375

2. Brown ground beef in a pan and add taco seasoning. I used 93% lean so I did not drain it.

3. Add the onions and green peppers in the pan and let them cook for about 5 minutes

4. Add tomatoes and let it continue to cook and reduce, stirring occasionally, for about 10 min.

5. Make the Cornbread and let it sit for a few minutes

6. Remove the pan from the heat and pour cornbread mix over the top.

7. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes until golden brown.

8. Remove it from oven and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then flip over onto a plate.

9. Top with shredded cheese and let it melt.

10. Slice to serve like a pie and add sour cream to the top.

So easy and so delicious. I quickly whipped up some taco seasoning with spices I had in my spice cabinet. Here's what I used...1/2 T Chili Powder, 1 1/2 t of cumin, 1 t of paprika, 1/2 t garlic powder, 1/2 t onion powder, 1/2 t of dried oregano. That's it. You could add a teaspoon of salt, but we are watching our sodium, so no joy there. Also, you could add 1/2 t of crushed red pepper flakes to kick up the spice. You do you. It is so delicious and so fresh. Good luck and good eating!