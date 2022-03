Big Weather's Big Recipe: Trash Can Casserole

My kids were home last week for spring break. My daughter and youngest son go to school together at UNC Pembroke and my son's girlfriend taught him this recipe. They have been tweaking it as they make it and they brought their updates to me on Spring Break. So let's make some Trash Can Casserole!1 pound of ground beef1 full link of Andouille sausage, finely chopped1 can of Cream of Mushroom Soup1 can of corn, drained1/2 tsp Cajun Seasoning3/4 bag of tator tots, thawed for 1 hour1 pound of Velveeta cheese1. Brown the ground beef and drain2. Brown the sausage in the same pan3. In a casserole dish combine the meats4. Add the corn and soup, and mix all together5. Cover the meat mixture with the tator tots6. Cover the tator tots with the Velveeta cubes7. Bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes8. Scoop it out and enjoy!That's it. The reason it's called trash can is because you throw it all together and it doesn't look great, but it sure tastes amazing. And you can use whatever you have in the pantry. Don't have corn, try green beans. Out of tator tots, use some hash brown mix or throw in a chopped onion. The recipe is open to whatever you have on hand. It did have a 'college' feel to it, but for a once in a while meal, it was actually pretty dang good. And I got to spend some time with my kids making it so it tasted even better. Enjoy!Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don