Boy, 5, with autism goes missing from Oregon home during nap with mom: Sheriff

A search is underway for a 5-year-old boy in Oregon who has been missing since Saturday.

Joshua McCoy went missing from his home in Hauser, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office. He and his mother had taken a nap Saturday afternoon, but when his mother woke up around 5:30 p.m. local time, Joshua was missing, according to the sheriff's office.

Joshua has autism and may not respond when called, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has activated CORSAR -- the California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue Task Force -- to help search for the child.

Drones and K-9 resources have been involved in the search. The sheriff's office said it has also requested assistance from state and federal agencies, with additional resources expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said they have found "some clues" so far during the search, though "nothing definitive."

"Nothing is being ruled out at this time as we are considering all possible avenues," the Coos County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday. "We maintain hope that Joshua will be found alive and well."

Joshua, who turns 6 on Saturday, was described by authorities as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and 50 to 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.