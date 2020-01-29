400 people involved in brawl after Panther Creek, Green Hope basketball game, police say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools sent a letter to students and parents after a brawl following a high school basketball game between rival schools Tuesday night.

The fight occurred after a game between Panther Creek High School and Green Hope High School. Cary Police Department estimates that 400 people were involved.

No one was injured and no one is in custody, but the incident caught the attention of the school district. The schools are roughly three miles apart on U.S. Highway 55, and they have developed a rivalry in the Triangle 8 Conference.

The brawl took place after Panther Creek defeated Green Hope 66-53.

Wake County Public Schools, in conjunction with principals at both schools, issued a statement, which in part read, "This type of behavior will not be tolerated."

"Federal student privacy laws prohibit us from sharing specific information about students, but you can be assured that the administration teams at Panther Creek and Green Hope High Schools are working together with WCPSS Security to investigate the incident to determine violations of our Student Code of Conduct and the appropriate disciplinary action for students involved. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.

We recognize and appreciate the rivalry between Panther Creek and Green Hope High Schools. Rivalry games are fun, but we must remember this is a friendly rivalry, which should be civil and respectful.

We expect our students and fans to act with integrity, proudly representing our schools before, during, and after all events. We can be competitors during the game and fellow students and neighbors after the clock runs out."

The statement adds that the administrations at both schools are working together to determine the appropriate disciplinary action.
