400 people involved in brawl after Panther Creek, Green Hope basketball game, police say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools sent a letter to students and parents after a brawl following a high school basketball game between rival schools Tuesday night.The fight occurred after a game between Panther Creek High School and Green Hope High School. Cary Police Department estimates that 400 people were involved.No one was injured and no one is in custody, but the incident caught the attention of the school district. The schools are roughly three miles apart on U.S. Highway 55, and they have developed a rivalry in the Triangle 8 Conference.The brawl took place after Panther Creek defeated Green Hope 66-53.Wake County Public Schools, in conjunction with principals at both schools, issued a statement, which in part read, "This type of behavior will not be tolerated."The statement adds that the administrations at both schools are working together to determine the appropriate disciplinary action.