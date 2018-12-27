Bright blue glow over New York City after reported transformer explosion

Photo courtesy @richard.dzina

ASTORIA, Queens --
Authorities are investigating a transformer explosion at a power plant in Queens.

It happened at the Astoria East and North Queens Con Ed plant.

New Yorkers reported seeing massive blue lights in the city Thursday night following the explosion.


The NYPD says a fire caused by the explosion is under control.

The mayor's office says there are scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport.

