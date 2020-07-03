Concierge service experiencing a spike to help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

Consider it Done owner Sherri Durbin said the Brier Creek-based concierge service usually offers a helping hand to busy professionals, but her client base is shifting in a big way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We just started getting an influx of calls from people about seniors, worried about their parents, worried about their neighbors," said Durbin.
Seniors want to minimize their time out in public and are utilizing the concierge service to run errands, go shopping and take care of pets.
"We just really want to give them that peace of mind. It's a fearful time for them," said Durbin. "It's really is a heartwarming feeling to be able to help them that way."
So the takeaway--if you're uncomfortable heading out of the home right now or are worried about an elderly parent,you can hire someone to run errands.
Consider it Done charges by the hour and right now, the small business is offering 25% off its services for senior citizens.