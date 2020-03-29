RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Admittedly, Ashley Walden, a stylist at Meraki Salon is working in uncharted territory, she said she was a little worried at first when Gov. Roy Cooper expanded his non-essential business closures went into effect on Wednesday evening.
"I guess first and foremost I was kind of freaked out," Walden said.
"The biggest change, our new normal as they call it, is trying to still find a way to connect with our guests without actually touching them and abiding by the laws," said owner, Michelle Ghassemi.
The salon staff got together to brainstorm ways to pass along some kind of normalcy to their clients.
"Us reaching out to my clients and making sure they know that I care for them and they care for me," said Walden.
They decided to schedule curbside color and glaze pickups every 15 minutes on Saturday afternoons.
"The beauty aspect I guess," Walden said. "Just to feel comfortable. Yeah, you're sitting at home and you're bored but you want to feel pretty. You're still stuck inside with your significant other and kids are brutally honest."
The color is mainly for clients who have been to the salon before and have their own formula already in the system. The curbside color comes in two separate containers with detailed instructions.
"It's 100 percent their choice," said Ghassemi. "It's just an option for them to be able to connect with us and get that care."
To provide instant help, Consumers also have the choice to stay in contact with their stylists through FaceTime or Zoom if instructions are needed or if their product is not working for them.
"No one wants to sit at home and not feel themselves any more than they don't have to feel themselves," Walden said. "It's awesome that we are offering that."
The salon also offers retouch sprays that wash out in the shower and recommend people stay away from box dye at this time.
Adjusting business: Raleigh salon offers curbside hair care kits for pickup
