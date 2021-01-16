Pets & Animals

Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home in Canada.

An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.

Some are cubs, others full grown.

One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.

The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.

For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspolar bearsnowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds turn out for annual March for Life rally in downtown Raleigh
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
LATEST: North Carolina surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Raleigh police prepare, offer tips for possible protests
2 injured in double-shooting in Cumberland County, deputies say
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe
More TOP STORIES News