Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home in Canada.An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.Some are cubs, others full grown.One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.