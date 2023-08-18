Town of Carrboro to unveil third 'Truth Plaque' for Strayhorn House

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Carrboro is set to unveil a third Truth Plaque at one of its historically significant structures.

The plaque will be placed at the front of the Strayhorn House at 109 Jones Ferry Road in September. Truth Plaques are placed to recognize Carrboro's history while uplifting the truth and acknowledging an unjust past, according to the Town of Carrboro.

The Strayhorn House was built as a one-room log cabin on 30 acres of property around 1879 by Toney and Nellie Strayhorn, who were both former slaves. The home has since been upgraded and is currently owned by Strayhorn's great-granddaughter, Dolores Clark.

The town's first Truth Plaque is located at Carrboro Town Hall and explains Julian S. Carr's ties to racial segregation. The second plaque is located at the site of the former Freedman School next to St. Paul's AME Church.

The unveiling will be held at the Strayhorn House on Friday, September 1 at 6 p.m.

For more information visit here.

