Social media post describes Muslim being attacked on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill: Police

"The circumstances that were described in the post must not be tolerated in our community," police said.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A post on social media caused Chapel Hill Police Department to open an investigation and the University of North Carolina to send a message to all students, faculty and staff.

The post reportedly describes a Muslim being attacked on Franklin Street. According to the Daily Tar Heel, the post said the attacker was "wearing an Israeli flag."

"The circumstances that were described in the post must not be tolerated in our community," Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew said. "It is important that anyone who has information reach out to us as soon as possible. We recognize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community and will continue to work carefully to ensure an environment where everyone feels safe and respected."

The university also sent a formal notice out confirming that UNC Police was also working on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the reported attack is asked to call Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.