Child car seat giveaway set for Thursday in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child car seat giveaway is scheduled for Thursday in Apex.

The giveaway is part of a car seat safety clinic at Target in Apex. According to Safe Kids North Carolina, car crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among kids ages 1 to 19. Of those aged 12 and under who died, 40% were not properly restrained.

The clinic will be at the Target store parking lot in Beaver Creek Commons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fifty child car seats will be given away. Parents can also get a child safety seat inspected.
