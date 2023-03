The park's website now shows the opening has been pushed to the fall, but an exact date has not been announced.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The opening for a new downtown park in Cary has been pushed back.

The park is bordered by Walker, Academy, Park and Walnut streets was originally scheduled to open this summer.

The park's website now shows the opening has been pushed to the fall, but an exact date has not been announced.

RELATED: Self-driving shuttle known as CASSI to begin operation in Cary's Bond Park

Our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer said the change is because of rain and other delays.