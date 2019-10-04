Boys & Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties is the Triangle NC Cares recipient for October!

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live. Click if you'd like to donate to BGCDOC.
About The Boys & Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties was established to enhance the lives of children by helping them reach their potential in life and in school. Their programs are designed to address the needs of the community in order to keep their club members healthy, happy and successful.
For approximately 80 years, the organization has been in the forefront of youth development, working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances. BGCDOC has actively sought to enrich the lives of boys and girls whom other youth agencies have experienced difficulty reaching.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties serves youth ages 6-18 in various programs focusing on character and leadership development, the arts, education, healthy lifestyles, sports, fitness, and recreation. The annual membership fee is $10 and their operating budget is $700,000.
They have an annual membership of over 500 youth, with an average daily attendance of 181. If there were no Boys & Girls Club, 68% of the members would receive their last meal at school, 71% would go home without adult supervision, 63% would go to gang identified territory during peak recruitment periods, and 88% wouldn't get adequate exercise during afterschool time.
BGCDOC relies mainly on grants, corporate, and individual giving for sustainability. Events such as the annual Blue Door Breakfast, which is scheduled for October 11, 7-9 am at the Hilton Durham, is an example of how revenue is generated. Additionally, volunteers are always welcome and needed to offset rising labor costs.
For additional information, please visit bgcdoc.org, or call at 919-687-4517.