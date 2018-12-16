COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chatham County welcomes National Guard detachment home for holidays

National Guardsmen return home.

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina National Guard Finance Company is back home, just in time for the holidays.

A welcoming ceremony took place Sunday morning at the Siler City Readiness Center.

Some service members said they have a lot to look forward to now that they're back from deployment.

"What I'm looking forward to the most is getting back to work, getting back to the swing of things, and also spending some quality time with my family members as I missed out on so many significant events such as weddings, while I was away in Qatar," said Capt. Asher Eddie, Commander of the 112th Financial Management Support Detachment.

The 112th Financial Management Support Detachment provided financial support for U.S. military forces, U.S. government contractors, local nationals and joint coalition forces.

This is the fourth overseas deployment for the detachment.
