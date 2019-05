FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 18,000 of soldiers hit the pavement on Monday morning for All American Week -- a time to celebrating the 82nd Airborne Division's 102nd birthday and honor fallen heroes.The week kicked off at 6:30 a.m. with a 4-mile run.More than 7,501 boots lined the field of Fort Bragg's Hedricks Stadium. Their placement was to honor the service members who lost their lives since 9/11.