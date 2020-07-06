'It's just amazing for her life': Holly Springs woman celebrates 105th birthday with parade

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Holly Springs' most senior citizens got a birthday parade in her honor Monday.
Martha Leach turns 105 years old Monday and to celebrate, a group put together a 105-car parade. The birthday convoy has become tradition, organized by the town for about 15 years now. Leach's grandson, Charles Whitaker, says she takes joy in her neighbors' efforts every year.
"She just has been around so long and is such a nice lady to everybody - didn't meet no strangers," Whitaker said. "It's just amazing for her life. The way she came through life working so hard. Now, she's living the life of ease now."
Several of Leach's favorite vehicles led the parade: firetrucks. During the parade, many people dropped off cards and flowers with one local florist even donating 105 carnations to celebrate Ms. Leach's 105 years.
A couple of years ago, Holly Springs Fire Department allowed Leach to live out one of her dreams. Firefighters took her on a spin in their firetruck around the town.
The mayors of Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, and Apex were all part of the celebration, as was Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
