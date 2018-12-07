COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Marines to honor Hania Aguilar at funeral

Marines to honor Hania Aguilar at funeral.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
On the Friday night before Hania Aguilar is laid to rest, all is quiet at Lumberton Junior High. It's where she was a student in the eighth grade.

"This affected every family especially the ones who have daughters," said Robeson County native James Locklear. "The people have really rallied around her family. They've really reached out."

Purple bows are tied to pillars at the entrance of the school. Purple was Hania's favorite color.

"It really touched me when I thought about it," said Locklear. "In the course of talking with her mother last Saturday and cousin and they indicated that it was her dream to be a Marine."

Locklear took his efforts to Facebook and requested help from the public. He asked whether Marines would serve as pallbearers for the funeral. The response was huge.

"It just shows how truly unique we are in America. Such wonderful people we have," Locklear said.
