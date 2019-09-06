Triangle NC Cares donates to The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
About The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center
Founded in 1972 to address unmet community needs, the Center advances nonprofits and volunteerism by strengthening leadership, encouraging engagement and creating collaborations. The Center is a charitable nonprofit with the largest volunteer base in the Triangle and works with over 1,200 area nonprofits.
The Center has 4 primary focus areas.
Nonprofit Resource Collaborative
The Center is a resource hub for the nonprofit community to help agencies maximize their impact and achieve their mission. Nonprofits are experiencing increased demand for their services many serving as a vital safety net. They provide training and capacity-building services (such as the Service Enterprise Initiative and The Great Human Race-which has raised nearly $3 million for area nonprofits), as well as Volunteer recruitment, organizing collaborative partnerships, and acting as a convener around issue community areas.
Youth Programs
Last year, their students contributed more than 50,000 hours of service across the Triangle. Their civic engagement programs cultivate leadership skills and a life-long community service ethic. They offer 7 programs that help students realize that you are never too young to Make a Difference. (Mayor's Award, Commissioners' Award, President's Service Award, Student Action Board, IMPACT Camps and The Civic Engagement Leadership Institute.)
Volunteer Mobilization
The Center maintains the largest volunteer opportunities database in the Triangle. HandsOn Triangle is an online volunteer matching service that connects individuals and groups with service opportunities. Companies or civic organizations that plan community service projects also enlist the help of the Center to help organize their projects. Last year they worked with over 18,000 volunteers. They organize volunteer fairs across the Triangle working with universities, businesses and community groups.
Social Service Programs
For more than 40 years, the Center has worked with the Department of Social Services to provide essential human service programs to low-income families & children including the elderly or disabled in our communities. The Share Your Christmas program provides families in need with Christmas presents such as clothing, toys, pajamas and blankets, last year serving 2,689 individuals. Through the Thanksgiving Dinners Program, 1,701 individuals were fed. BackPacks 4 Kids gives essential school supplies to help children succeed in the classroom. Their Mentoring programs consist of 3 three mentoring programs: Big Sib (mentors are matched with youth aged 6-18); LINKS (mentors for Foster children); and Friendly Visitor (mentors help elderly and disabled cope with social isolation).
