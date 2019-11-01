Triangle NC Cares recognizes Help NC Vets

About Help NC Vets & The Governor's Institute
North Carolina is one of the most military-friendly states in the nation. One out of every ten persons living in the Tar Heel state is a Veteran or military member. But while we honor and support all who serve, we can't forget a tragic issue that needs continued attention. About 5 Veterans die by suicide in North Carolina each week (three of whom are Vietnam-era Veterans). This sobering statistic has led to a current initiative by the Governor's Institute and the Governor's Working Group on Veterans, Service Members, and their Families to mount a multi-pronged campaign to increase community awareness about Veteran suicide.
HelpNCVets.org is supported by block grant funding from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Services, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The Governor's Institute
The Governor's Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation was founded in 1990 to improve how the health care professions, particularly physicians, prevent, identify, and treat substance use disorders. Today, the Governor's Institute remains an important partner and resource, providing innovative professional education and technical assistance, workforce development, networking opportunities and other collaborations among research and educational programs, professional organizations, and clinics, hospitals and other treatment facilities.
The Governor's Working Group on Veterans, Service Members, and their Families
Mission: In 2006, an intra-governmental Working Group was established, focusing on health and wellness, job creation, workforce enrichment, legal and financial services, and benefits for Veterans. Over the years, this coalition has evolved into a referral and collaboration network that gets Veterans and their families the services and supports that they need and reduces red tape. Governor Cooper is supportive of the initiatives undertaken by the Working Group.
Vision: The North Carolina Governor's Working Group (NCGWG) is charged with facilitating collaboration and coordination among ALL Federal, state and local agency partners that touch a veteran's life in the state of North Carolina. In short, the "Working Group" is making government work for our vets.
Suicide prevention and more resources
Suicide among Veterans continues to be higher than the rest of the population, according to the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Let's fight for those who have fought for us. Keep the conversation going around Veteran suicide, let Vets know they are supported and there is help out there. Visit helpncvets.org for more information and while there, check out our 'Words To Live By' series where Veterans speak to other Veterans about what motivated them to keep going.