Triangle NC Cares December Award supports Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is awarded the Triangle NC Cares award for December, generously presented by Ricci Law Firm.

About The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina



There are nearly 600,000 people facing hunger across the 34-county service area. Last year alone the Food Bank, through the support of many, it was able to provide nearly 69 million meals to families and individuals last year.

This holiday season, they are doing all they can to provide hope for the holidays and families in the community.

Beyond feeding the hungry, the Food Bank also works to benefit community health with initiatives such as nutrition education, health and food system partnerships, benefit outreach services, and disaster relief to name a few.



ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live. Click if you'd like to donate to The Food Bank of CENC.
