GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- If the fall temperatures haven't yet got you in the spirit, perhaps Ken's Korny Corn Maze will.
The annual corn maze has opened for the season.
It's located on the property of Ken's Produce in Garner--3175 Benson Road.
The maze includes 2.5 miles of twists and turns, and organizers said it takes the average person about an hour to navigate through the maze.
Don't let that intimidate you! Ken's Korny Corn Maze also has two rest stations in the maze with a tent, benches and water to serve as a rest area for anyone who needs a moment.
The maze is open from now through November 7 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The hours are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday.
If you plan to be in the maze after dark, you may want to bring your own flashlight-or challenge yourself and try to navigate using moonlight.
Ken's Korny Corn Maze opens in Garner
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News