New report revealed cause of crack in roller coaster at Carowinds Amusement Park

A new report from the North Carolina Department of Labor revealed that "unidirectional bending fatigue" caused the large crack in a roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park.

Last June, parkgoers noticed a crack in a support column of the Fury 325 roller coaster.

The ride was then closed for about two months for repairs. According to the North Carolina Department of Labor, the crack had been visible for at least a week before the park was shut down.

The Department of Labor investigation also revealed more cracks on two of the ride's columns, ranging from two to four inches.

According to Carowinds.com, the Fury 325 is North America's longest steel coaster and is over 1.25 miles long.

The rollercoaster was inspected and cleared last month before the park reopened.