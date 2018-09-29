Cree evacuates due to overnight hydrogen leak

A hydrogen leak forced Cree employees to evacuate Saturday morning.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Cree building on Silicon Drive off of Chin Page Road.Durham fire officials were dispatched and reported a storage tank of liquid nitrogen was leaking within the containment area of the site.Workers were evacuated to a safe area onsite were provided protection in case the gas was ignited.The leak was stopped at 5:20 a.m.Durham police said no one was injured from the leak.