CHEMICAL LEAK

Cree evacuates due to overnight hydrogen leak

A hydrogen leak forced Cree employees to evacuate on Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Cree building on Silicon Drive off of Chin Page Road.

Durham fire officials were dispatched and reported a storage tank of liquid nitrogen was leaking within the containment area of the site.

Workers were evacuated to a safe area onsite were provided protection in case the gas was ignited.

The leak was stopped at 5:20 a.m.

Durham police said no one was injured from the leak.
